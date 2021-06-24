Holguin: Researchers hold Third National Workshop on Accounting and Financial Sciences

Forty researches participated in the Third National Workshop on Accounting and Financial Sciences, held at the University of Holguin, with the presence of PhD Felix Diaz Pompa, dean of the Faculty of Business Sciences and Administration of that Higher Education Center.

Experts from the provinces of Havana, Las Tunas, Ciego de Avila and Holguin presented papers through video conference, in which participated professors and students of the field related to economics. The topics were related to research projects of the banks, the entrepreneurial system, teaching and the economic impact of private work.

Prior to the defense of the papers, Ms.C. Jorge Luis Sánchez Infante, president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants (Anec) in Holguín, gave a general overview of the behavior of different actions carried out by the organization in advising the Government on the progress of the Monetary Ordering Task and the strengthening of the socialist state enterprise, which, together with the non-state work, have the mission of promoting local development.

The event highlighted the participation of university students and professors from the municipalities of Moa, Banes and Calixto García, who defended research on the need to achieve reliable accounting in agricultural production cooperative farms and financial relations in the commercialization of their productions.

The researches will be published to enrich the curriculum vitae of the authors, and thus highlight the professional careers and performance of the professors, will help in the change of teaching categories and will become part of the valuable bibliography of the Faculty for consultation of researchers interested in Accounting and Financial Sciences.