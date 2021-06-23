U.S. blockade impacts research at the University of Holguín

The development of scientific research promoted by the University of Holguín is one of the most affected areas within the teaching programs there, due to the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed for six decades now by the United States on Cuba.

Alexander Pozo Cardona, a student of mechanical engineering and president of the University Student Federation (FEU) there, stressed that the effects of this hostile policy can be seen in the lack of the necessary resources in the laboratories to carry out the practices related to this specialty.

He also pointed out that the research lines of the final theses of graduates tobe in mechanical, civil and agricultural engineering have to be directed towards other profiles such as pedagogy, humanities and literature, due to the lack of the technologies required to carry out their scientific projects.

The blockade also affects the work of branches and sectors linked to science in this eastern province, especially those associated with the Center for Environmental Research and Services (CISAT), with negative impacts on access to equipment for the analysis of samples, mainly in archeology, natural resources and other areas, said Wilder Carmenate, director of that institution.

The hostility of the criminal U.S. policy also has a negative impact on the exchange and contracting of scientific-technical services, among them, the characterization of sea grasses, diagnosis of sandy beaches and biodiversity studies, he said.

As part of the aggressive anti-Cuban law, access to databases and communication tools essential for the progress of studies and clinical trials that would serve as the basis for projects involving universities and scientific centers on the Caribbean island, in areas such as cancer, stem cells and nanotechnologies, is also hindered.

In spite of the genocidal blockade, condemned worldwide, Cuba has made remarkable progress in biopharmaceutical production, the development of mobile applications, patient care in neonatology, oncohematology and nephrology, among other specialties, and the high quality of higher education graduates through scientific research programs.