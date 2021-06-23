Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Real Audio

U.S. blockade impacts research at the University of Holguín

Pin It

The development of scientific research promoted by the University of Holguín is one of the most affected areas within the teaching programs there, due to the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed for six decades now by the United States on Cuba.

Alexander Pozo Cardona, a student of mechanical engineering and president of the University Student Federation (FEU) there, stressed that the effects of this hostile policy can be seen in the lack of the necessary resources in the laboratories to carry out the practices related to this specialty.

He also pointed out that the research lines of the final theses of graduates tobe in mechanical, civil and agricultural engineering have to be directed towards other profiles such as pedagogy, humanities and literature, due to the lack of the technologies required to carry out their scientific projects.

The blockade also affects the work of branches and sectors linked to science in this eastern province, especially those associated with the Center for Environmental Research and Services (CISAT), with negative impacts on access to equipment for the analysis of samples, mainly in archeology, natural resources and other areas, said Wilder Carmenate, director of that institution.

The hostility of the criminal U.S. policy also has a negative impact on the exchange and contracting of scientific-technical services, among them, the characterization of sea grasses, diagnosis of sandy beaches and biodiversity studies, he said.

As part of the aggressive anti-Cuban law, access to databases and communication tools essential for the progress of studies and clinical trials that would serve as the basis for projects involving universities and scientific centers on the Caribbean island, in areas such as cancer, stem cells and nanotechnologies, is also hindered.

In spite of the genocidal blockade, condemned worldwide, Cuba has made remarkable progress in biopharmaceutical production, the development of mobile applications, patient care in neonatology, oncohematology and nephrology, among other specialties, and the high quality of higher education graduates through scientific research programs.

Author: Katerine Hernández PérezEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Cuba's Covid-19 vaccines are seen as Latin America's hope

    Cuban vaccines to fight covid-19 are a hope for Latin America by increasing the possibilities of immunizing the population, limited by the distribution system and its costs, the Milenio newspaper highlights on Wednesday.

  • Statement by Cuban Chancellor at the UN General Assembly

    Radio Angulo en site reproduces the full text of the statement by Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez', at the Un General Assembly which once again condemned on Wednesday the US blockade by 184 votes in favor, two against and three abstentions:

  • U.S. blockade impacts research at the University of Holguín

    The development of scientific research promoted by the University of Holguín is one of the most affected areas within the teaching programs there, due to the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed for six decades now by the United States on Cuba.

  • US blockade harms neonatal surgery in Holguín, Cuba

    Neonatal surgery is one of the health system branches in Holguín province hit after the hardening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade on Cuba, with a negative impact on the Regional Center dedicated to this field, located in the Octavio de la Concepción de la Pedraja children hospital.

  • Cuba: Díaz-Canel extols Soviet´s heroism to defeat fascism

    Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, gratitude and admiration at the Soviet people´s contribution to fascism´s defeat.In a telephone conversation with esteemed president Putin, I sent the sincere admiration and gratitude to the Soviet people for their decisive contribution to victory over fascism, the Cuban president wrote in his twitter account.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.