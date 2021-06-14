Monday, 14 June 2021

Association of Cuban Residents in Toronto sends medical donation to Holguín

The 'Juan Gualberto Gómez' Cuban Residents' Association in Toronto, Canada, made a donation of medical supplies to health institutions in the province of Holguín this Saturday, for the prevention and control of Covid-19.

On its Facebook profile, the group announced this afternoon the arrival of syringes, gloves, medicines, masks, bandages, gauze and disposable gowns, among other necessary medical supplies, at the 'Frank País' international airport in the city of Holguín.

They also expressed the love and solidarity with which several Cubans and friends of the archipelago joined forces to send the cargo, which also contains certain medical and laboratory equipment, instruments and means of protection.

Dr. Rebeca Robles, an official of the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, acknowledged the altruistic gesture of the protagonists of the donation, whose cost exceeds 65 thousand dollars and will be directed to the Pediatric Hospital, the 'Vladimir Ilich Lenin' and the hospital of the municipality of Gibara.

Robles explained that this aid arrives in a timely manner, at a time when the province reports 222 positive cases of the new SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, 27 of them in pediatric age; in addition to nearly 140 suspected cases and 1,718 confirmed contacts in isolation.

This is an example of bridge of love between brothers and nations, when the U.S. blockade against Cuba is intensified and affects the acquisition of essential resources to cover medical and hospital assistance to this province of more than one million inhabitants'.

The specialist added that the supplies were received with a view to their classification and subsequent delivery to the designated health centers.

The donation arrived in a Boeing 737-800, of the Sunwing Airlines company, which on its return transported 181 passengers residing in Canada who were stranded in Cuba.
(With information from Prensa Latina)

