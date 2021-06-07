Holguín prioritises environmental protection

The preservation of the environment is a priority in the province of Holguín. There are many multi-sectoral strategic actions aimed at reducing the effects of pollutants, preventing and counteracting the impact of climate change and protecting the biodiversity of one of Cuba's most ecologically attractive regions.



According to information provided by the Provincial Delegation of CITMA in the stage between 2016-2020, progress has been reported in the tasks carried out to halt and reverse environmental degradation. The indicators of the Reforestation Programme are being met in a sustained manner. The current forest cover index is 38.96 per cent - a 1.6 per cent increase over the previous year - which means that an area of 350 965.87 hectares (ha) is covered with forest.





Positive results include a decrease in deforestation in the basins of the Cauto, Mayarí and Sagua de Tánamo rivers and the recovery of ecosystems damaged by nickel mining (a total of 2,296.72 ha rehabilitated). The proper management of 95 per cent of the forest heritage is noteworthy. There are 101 specialised micro-forest nurseries for the conservation of native and endangered species.

Although soil degradation problems are still identified - mainly due to erosion, salinisation, drought and the consequences of mining activity - good environmental practices in the sustainable use of this natural resource are widespread.

The CITMA report notes the adequate monitoring of biodiversity in the Mensura-Piloto and Pico Cristal National Parks, and that the approval of three new protected areas is under evaluation: Cerro Galano, Ceja de Melones and Cerros Cárcicos de Maniabón.

Holguín monitors compliance with all regulations in force for the conservation, promotion and rational exploitation of aquatic resources. It is the province that has issued the highest number of fishing licences (4,124). Through a coherent system of work between the provincial delegations of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) and CITMA, a programme for the eradication of pollutant sources is implemented. By the end of last year, 350 sources had been detected and characterised in the territory.

The actions aimed at the sanitation and recovery of the bays of Banes, Moa and Nipe (the latter being the largest bay in Cuba), and the reduction of the pollutant load generated by liquid waste in priority ecosystems (basins and bays) are noteworthy.

Of the 426 entities in Holguín that generate dangerous waste - priority I (112), priority II (31) and 283 priority III - at the end of 2020, a total of 125 have an environmental licence for the management of these pollutants.

The successful environmental management in Holguín has achieved that 59 economic and service institutions in the province have signed the Voluntary Declaration Agreement for the gradual and definitive elimination of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS), in compliance with the Montreal Protocol since 1987. Emissions of the main atmospheric pollutants (SO2, NOX, CO, PM10 and PM2.5) are currently being calculated.

Since 2017, Holguín has been implementing multi-sectoral strategic actions conceived in the Life Task to minimise or solve the effects in areas vulnerable to the consequences of the modification of natural environmental conditions. This environmental programme has the essential purpose of protecting coastal human settlements, agriculture and tourism development and to date 221 actions have been implemented (83 adaptation measures and 138 mitigation measures).





Under a government management system based on science and innovation, Holguín implements a model of sustainable socio-economic development based on the rational use of natural resources, conservation and restoration of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems and the reduction of the various sources of pollution.