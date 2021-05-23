Deputy Prime Minister evaluates measures to boost the agricultural sector in Holguín.

One million 115,335 Cubans have received until today at least one dose of its own anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates, in the various research modalities developed to demonstrate the efficacy of these formulations.
A new medicinal technology developed in Switzerland harnesses a modified virus for the production and transport of various anti-tumor therapy agents within human tissue affected by cancer. The antibodies, cytokines and other signaling substances required for treatment in this case are produced by the cancer cells themselves and destroy the tumor from within.
The Telecommunications Company (Etecsa) in Holguin continues to install technology and equipment not only to make cellular telephony available to more citizens and to increase Internet access from cell phones, but also to guarantee reliable and high-speed connectivity.
The five-star Gran Muthu Almirante Beach Hotel, located in the Guardalavaca beach resort of Holguín, is the first tourist center in Cuba to use ultraviolet ray technology (UV-C+OZONE) for the disinfection of surfaces exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
