Holguín has the first hotel in Cuba with ultraviolet disinfection technology.

The five-star Gran Muthu Almirante Beach Hotel, located in the Guardalavaca beach resort of Holguín, is the first tourist center in Cuba to use ultraviolet ray technology (UV-C+OZONE) for the disinfection of surfaces exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

This method of disinfection was discovered in 1878 and is usually used in the sterilization of articles in entities such as hospitals, airplanes, offices, and currently it has been incorporated into the actions to confront the current pandemic that is sweeping through various parts of the world.

Gipsy Hernández, assistant director of the hotel, told ACN that this type of ultraviolet ray is effective in destroying the genetic material of microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria, preventing their replication.



This tourist center, she said, has five different formats of UV-C lamps to sanitize both enclosed spaces and small items, once the service to vacationers starts on July 1.

As soon as the client arrives at the facility, the disinfection of the documents carried by the client, identity card or passport, reservations, cash, and then his or her luggage will begin in a room set up for this purpose, explained Osmel Moreno, head of quality and hygiene at the Almirante.

The use of these ultraviolet ray equipment, he pointed out, will be extended to closed spaces within the hotel, such as rooms, restaurants, kitchens, gymnasiums, stores, offices and warehouses.

For the use of this sanitation system, workers were trained on the basis of the established protocol to avoid skin or eye damage due to the intensity of these UV-C rays.



The MGM Muthu Hotels hotel chain has seven tourist facilities in the country, of which, in the midst of the current epidemiological context conditioned by the pandemic, only one remains open in Cayo Guillermo of the Jardines del Rey resort, located in the central region of the island.

Cuba represents the first and only tourist destination promoted for almost three years by this chain in the Caribbean area, while the rest of its facilities are located in other countries of the world such as France, England, Spain and Scotland.