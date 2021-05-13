Thursday, 13 May 2021

Real Audio

Self-employment, wholesale market, Holguín

Self-employed workers in Holguin will have a wholesale market

Self-employed workers in Holguin province will soon have a wholesale market where they will be able to acquire inputs for their activity.

Located in front of the railroad station in the city of Holguin, the establishment will offer a wide range of products including accessories, foodstuffs and toiletries, among others.
This store will allow the private sector to obtain supplies as long as inventories are available.

The first step to access this market is to become a member of Cimex, for which customers must present a series of documents accrediting them as self-employed and taxpayers to the National Tax Administration Office in their territory.

Once affiliated, the self-employed worker will be able to buy in any market aimed at the private sector in our country, which will guarantee a greater diversity of products and establishments for customers.

 

Yoan Suárez Díaz
