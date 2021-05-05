Holguin: Partial reestablishment of non-state transportation service

The Directorate of the Provincial Transportation Company in Holguin announced in a press conference a gradual reestablishment of non-state transportation.

Carlos Rodriguez Perez, Municipal Director of Transportation, informed the local media that after almost three months of paralyzation, taking into account the demand of the non-state workers, the Municipal Defense Council evaluated a gradual reinstatement of these means of transport.

Initially, cars will be authorized to circulate on the usual routes with a capacity of six people and motorcycle cabs with a capacity of four people.

A working group was also created to monitor strict compliance with sanitary and hygienic measures, as well as with the authorized price list. In the piqueras, 50 percent of the vehicles will work, so that there will be a rotation program and not all of them will circulate in the same day.

The executive explained that the services will be incorporated gradually, depending on the fulfillment of the measures, prior decision of the Municipal and Provincial Defense Council. Mr. Rodríguez Pérez urged the carriers to comply with all the measures, since it depends on them and on the population to move forward in this sense.

With information from Al día