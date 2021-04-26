International Scientific Conference of the University of Holguin begins

The most important event of the University of Holguin begins with the inauguration of the International Scientific Conference, this time in its 10th edition, which will be held until April 30 with more than one thousand participants from 20 countries and representation from all continents

.The academic scientific debate of high rigor is organized through courses, conferences, workshops inherent to the nine symposiums contemplated in this edition, taking into account the experiences acquired in previous years, and has the peculiarity of being developed for the first time in a virtual way.

(News under construction)



