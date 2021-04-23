Friday, 23 April 2021

Plan Turquino, Sagua de Tánamo, Holguín

Research project at Plan Turquino d Holguin

A group of projects in benefit of the inhabitants and natural spaces of the Turquino Plan show their results in the province of Holguin, with five municipalities located within that geographic area of eastern Cuba.

Geovani Zaldívar, head of the department of natural resources, prioritized ecosystems and climate change of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment in the eastern territory, stressed that the main priorities are focused on economic and social development based on the preservation and sustainable use of existing natural resources, including endemic species and hydrographic basins.

He indicated that with this purpose several results have been obtained, among them the elaboration of the monograph of the mountains and educational materials referred to their ecological value, as well as socialization activities with the inhabitants of La Caridad and La Mora, located in the municipality of Mayarí.


In addition to these impacts, the specialist added the creation of agro-ecological farms, the increase of productive capacities, diversification of fruit plantations, the study of endangered flora and the promotion of species adapted to the effects of climate change.


In the current year, he said, the elevation management projects promoted by the Center for Research and Environmental Services (CISAT) and organizations such as agriculture, flora and fauna will continue, among which is Conectando Paisajes (Connecting Landscapes), with scope in the Pico Cristal and Alejandro de Humboldt National Parks and the Nipe-Sagua-Baracoa Massif.


The Holguin Turquino Plan includes 107 population settlements in the municipalities of Moa, Mayarí, Sagua de Tánamo, Cueto and Frank País, with an area of more than 2,000 square kilometers, under the social protection programs provided by the Cuban Revolution to these populations.
