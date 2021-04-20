Technological advances at the service of agriculture in Holguín

Based on advances in Information and Communication Technologies, the Project and Engineering Base Business Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture -ENPA- of Holguin contributes to better management and handling of programs aimed at promoting food production in the province, one of the most populated in the country.

To fulfill this purpose, they use the Geoportal software, a computer application of spatial data of the agricultural infrastructure that currently provides panoramic images in three dimensions on the current state of development of these activities and all the necessary information to support decisions to improve their efficiency, the optimal use of resources, their productivity and sustainability in favor of socio-economic development.

Lisandro Hernández Almenares, ENPA computer scientist, explained that this automated tool, with services similar to those of Google Earth and Google Maps, is linked to the Agrobase -digital data file- of all the agricultural productive forms of the territory, which details their main characteristics both in terms of location and extension as well as production components.

In this way, specialists and managers of MINAG in the province, or of the national directorate, can access this virtual and reliable diagnosis of the real situation of the agricultural programs quickly and operationally, and even monitor them remotely.

Thanks to its implementation, accurate and timely evaluations can be made to correct or modify projects under execution. The use of the Geoportal has provided detailed geospatial information on the works of the East-West Water Transfer and the opportunities offered by this colossal hydraulic infrastructure to improve the agricultural and forestry productive sectors of this eastern region.

The systematic updating of the contents of the computer application allows the safe advance of MINAG's investments in Holguin and the good progress of the poultry, swine and small livestock development programs, and of different crops that lead to local alternatives for food self-sufficiency and import substitution.