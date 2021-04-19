Holguineros support Raul's speech and decisions emanating from the Eighth Congress of the PCC.

Holguineros are very attentive to the development of the Eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and listened with great interest to the Central Report presented by its First Secretary, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz.

Rony Ferrando, retired from the construction sector, considers "very accurate the assessment made by comrade Raúl on the way in which we must face the country's economy in the midst of an international situation so complex and increased for us by the U.S. blockade and the costly confrontation with Covid-19. It is very true that the leaders cannot sit and wait for the orientations from above, but must make decisions in the face of each problem and count on the workers for their execution. I consider the date of the Congress to be very important, because we are living a Giron of ideological confrontation in which the weapons are the ideas, and we must be very careful with the social networks and be very jealous with the performance of our media.



Lourdes Rojas Izquierdo, a housewife, acknowledged that Raul pointed out many aspects that are vital for the development of the country, because "nothing can stop in the economy. We must export to obtain foreign currency and avoid imports at all costs, because there are still many resources unexploited, and there is enough capacity to face the problems. The revolution and its vanguard Party prepared the people to overcome any obstacle and make the country grow. Our General of the Army called towards that goal.



Guillermo Quesada, self-employed, says he understood Raul very well because "nothing is lost here; we all have the duty to do our part and much more, and Raul's call, because of the example he radiates, has to be a commitment for all of us, especially for young people who are assuming the responsibility they have before society. I am sure that the Congress will help us to look ahead and succeed".



Nirva Feria Pérez confesses having learned in her zonal nucleus of the Party that "the most important thing is to know how to interpret every moment we live, why certain decisions are taken, why we lack things at home, and the importance of saving, of increasing efficiency in everything, and above all, that the people are well informed, that the press plays its role objectively, as Raúl called, because people have to trust journalists as they have to trust their leaders. I have full confidence that, starting with the Congress, we will begin to improve in many things".



Raciel Moncada, lathe mechanic and old Party militant, assures that "if each Cuban does what he/she has to do at any given moment, we would be much better off. You can have no doubt about that. I hope that the report submitted by the First Secretary, due to its objective and critical content, will call to reflection many people who have not yet caught the signal. We will only overcome the difficult moment we are living through with more work, better leadership, more unity, discipline and combativeness. And our General of the Army made it clear that we cannot ignore the enemy and those who follow his decisions, because this revolution cost a lot of sacrifice and we have to defend it even with our teeth. That is what I think".



Flor Adriana Fuentes, devoted to the work at the mass organizations the CDRs and the FMC, thanked the Party Congress for the way it addressed the role of women, youth and leaders; the priority given by Raul in the report presented to the plenary, to food production, which is essential for the security of the country, and to which Diaz-Canel pays so much attention. I also liked to see Raul with the same intelligence and simplicity as always, doing the same as Fidel did, continue fighting until the end of his days but without charges.

The Eighth Party Congress is being held at a key moment for the Revolution, with the motivations of the 60th anniversary of the victory of the Bay of Pigs and the approaching International Workers' Day; because our historic leaders are handing over their positions to the generation that follows them, without trauma and confident that the Revolution is still in good hands.

And in all the battle to ensure the continuity and sustainability of a legitimate and popular revolution like the one in Cuba, the protagonism of the workers and peasants, the youth, the women and the combatants prevails, in monolithic unity, facing all the challenges and certain of victory.