Hotel Paradisus Río de Oro Resort & Spa nominated for 28th World Travel Awards in Dubai

Operated by the Spanish chain Meliá Hotels International, the hotel Paradisus Río de Oro Resort & Spa, located in Esmeralda beach, north of Holguín province, is competing in the 28th World Travel Awards in Dubai, according to a report by Prensa Latina news agency.

Paradisus Río de Oro is a beautiful and attractive all-inclusive beach ecoresort, with a 5-star plus category for adults only, located in front of the sea and next to an exotic natural setting. Its striking architecture is in perfect harmony with the ecological reserve of Bahía de Naranjo, in which it is nestled.

A message issued by Meliá, on Thursday in Havana, adds that this is one of the most prestigious distinctions at a global level for the tourism industry. These awards are grouped by category, region and country.

The Prensa Latina report adds that in the category of Cuba's Leading Hotel, the Meliá Cayo Coco and the Meliá Cohíba, emblematic facilities located in the Jardines del Rey and Havana destinations, respectively, won the awards.

In Cuba's Leading Hotel Suite, The Level Master Suite Room at the Meliá Cohiba, an exclusive product of The Level by Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand, was nominated.

Likewise, Meliá Las Dunas, Paradisus Princesa del Mar Resort & Spa, Paradisus Río de Oro Resort & Spa and Paradisus Varadero Resort & Spa are competing for the Cuba's Leading Resort distinction.

The award-winning hotels and resorts will be announced at the Caribbean Gala Ceremony 2021 scheduled for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 12.

The World Travel Awards annually recognize facilities, services and travel agencies around the world with a track record of excellence in their annual performance. These awards are based on the analysis of specialized sites and surveys of travel industry professionals.

Once again, Meliá Hotels International Cuba's hotels are positioned in different categories, according to the note.

Such news is a recognition of the excellent service and the permanent renovation of the Spanish company's products in the archipelago.

Such renovation, the press release adds, is in line with Meliá's global policies that encourage the creation of safe health environments through the Stay Safe with Meliá program, the digitalization of experiences, responsible tourism and commitment to development.

(With information from Prensa Latina)