With Alastor, there is no boiler in Holguín that can't resist.

How the 88 workers of the 'Alastor Calderas Holguín' Division, who, in general, work with imported resources, manage to fulfill their social purpose, facing the negative effects of the U.S. blockade, and always defend quality, which is their best letter of presentation, acknowledged the entity's director, engineer Carlos Manuel de la Rocha Casanova.









We are responsible for the assembly, repair and sustainability of 123 steam boilers that exist in the 14 municipalities of this province; refrigeration systems and solar heaters, as well as cold rooms and air-conditioned systems of Public Health, Education, Tourism and Food Industry, among other agencies.

Experience, commitment and technological innovation, are common factors of the collective, composed of engineers and mechanical, electrical, automatic, chemical, instrumentalists, as well as paileros, welders, reverberistas, masons, assistants, and the group of management and control.

They made possible the fulfillment of the plan foreseen for the year 2020, close to seven million pesos, as a result of their efficient management and the work of the innovators and rationalizers regarding parts, pieces and accessories that required practical solutions, including electrical systems of various installations.

The Ordering Task favors the efforts of that collective, subordinated to the Refrigeration and Boiler Company, of national scope, and although the country faces serious economic difficulties, the workers of the Holguin Division assure that they will achieve the more than 17 million pesos planned for this year, because they have the necessary resources, and to corroborate it, they closed the first two-month period with positive results.

With the certified accounting; successful steps in the productive chaining with entities of the state and peasant sectors; decisive work in the assembly, at this moment, of a refrigerator and laundry in tourist facilities of El Ramón de Antilla (Holguín); and the support to works executed in other parts of the country, such as the Sosa Chlorine plant in Sagua la Grande, Villa Clara, equipped with the most modern technology and the only one in the country that will produce liquid chlorine, caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite, hydrochloric acid and hydrogen, the Alastor Calderas Holguin Division is among the three most outstanding in the country for the fourth consecutive year.





This hard-working and innovative collective, which will soon receive the flags of National Vanguard and Labor Achievement, is inserted with five facilities in the national program of Efficient Boiler Rooms, promoted by the National Office for the Control of the Rational Use of Energy (Onure).

In order to improve the living conditions of the workers, earthworks are currently being carried out for the construction of 16 housing units, and at the same time, they are getting ready to carry out construction remodeling work on the facilities occupied by this entity.

Carlos Manuel pointed out that during the difficult stage of Covid-19 which the country is facing, several workers, complying with the established sanitary measures, have rendered and are rendering services in centers with infected patients and those in isolation, in addition to ensuring the vitality of the other hospitals and polyclinics of the province.

Alastor Calderas Holguín deserves the recognition it has received and is receiving because its experienced and dedicated workers have a great sense of belonging. I internalized this when I talked to some of them, after the celebration of a special matutino in which three colleagues were decorated for their outstanding trajectory during more than 30 years of uninterrupted work. Finally, while he was transporting me back home, the driver Juan Alberto Lechuga Abé confessed to me that he could not imagine himself outside this center, to which he has dedicated most of his life.











