Friday, 26 March 2021

Water

Sale of purified water in Holguín, another variant of self-employment

A novel establishment for the sale of purified water is part of the projects and variants applied in the city of Holguin to extend self-employment and improve the quality of services to the population.

Eduardo Mulet, owner of the premises, pointed out that through the use of an imported technology, contaminating agents such as dust, sand, salts, chemicals and other substances harmful to human health are eliminated from the precious liquid.

He stressed that this purification system was introduced as a result of the benefits offered by the process of economic and social transformation and the expansion of the activities contemplated in the authorizations for the exercise of self-employment.

Mulet, an engineer in Telecommunications and Electronics, said that this water has numerous advantages in its use by the population, among which he cited the elimination of toxins from the body, improves stomach acidity and prevents digestive and urinary ailments.

The sales offered by this variant also include gourmet ice, packaged in biodegradable bags and widely demanded by restaurants and cafeterias that can have this product to improve their offerings, he said.

He explained that these assortments are prepared according to strict hygienic-sanitary standards and the review of technical parameters, with greater rigor in the midst of the epidemiological contingency generated by the COVID-19.

The establishment, which opened about a month ago, is located near the historic center of the provincial capital and is in great demand by the population, including people with kidney disease and urinary tract infections, among other pathologies, who require the consumption of treated water to improve their quality of life.

