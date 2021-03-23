Covid-19: New measures in Holguin.

Just by reviewing the latest figures, the current situation of Covid-19 incidence in Holguin is frightening. But more than frightening, it is a supreme call before a red light bulb on, which needs to be turned off as soon as possible because if it remains as it is, then the latent problem of today will worsen even more, and the consequences may be extremely painful in a few days' time.

There are about 300 positive cases detected only in the course of the two previous weeks, with the greatest increase of positives among the extra domiciliary contacts.

The pandemic is on the loose in the streets of Holguin, the existing level of viral circulation assures it, and the dispersion also strengthens it, because although the greatest positive records are in the city of Holguin, Moa, Mayari and Sagua de Tanamo, in all the others, even in the small Antilla, cases continue appearing every week.

As a result of such a complex situation, whose seed is still in the crowds in the streets and the presence of vehicular movements permanently, despite the restrictions established recently, the Defense Council in the province decided to incorporate new and stronger measures, which will begin to be implemented from the early hours of Monday, March 22.

From that moment on, the presence of people in the streets will be limited to a minimum, during daylight hours, since, as it is known, after 8:00 p.m. in all places of the province it is totally forbidden the presence of people in the streets. In this complex situation, it is essential to limit the exits and the visits to relatives or friends from or towards the municipality of Holguin, as well as the exit towards other provinces that are not of urgent and strictly necessary character.

Now, the access to the provincial capital or its departure will be carried out in an exceptional way and by means of the approval of an authorization issued only by the Social Economic Group of the Defense Council of the province.

The causes to be authorized will be the following:

Medical assistance certified by the Health Subgroup.

Hospital admissions.

Procedures for the acquisition of basic food baskets.

Persons authorized to enter the territory of the province, without the need for authorization documents, are defined as those who work in vehicles carrying goods, including water and fuel, as well as hearses, ambulances, medical emergencies and internal order.

Duly authorized, and with the established documentation, light vehicles may circulate according to prioritized missions, without picking up people at stops or boarding points.

Personnel waiting to move to another territory will not be allowed at the access points.

For the departure from the head municipality to other provinces, the Provincial Transportation Subgroup is responsible, accompanied by an official of the Provincial Government designated for this function, who will issue the authorization once the veracity of the documents presented is verified and will transfer the incidents detected daily to the Provincial Defense Council.

The new disciplinary measures in Holguin are effective as from Monday, March 22nd at 01.00 a.m.

Groups of inspectors and auxiliary brigades will be in the field to enforce these measures.