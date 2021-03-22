Holguín guarantees transportation to indispensable personnel in the face of limited autochthonous transmission phase.

Since in the city of Holguin there is still a suspension of public and private transportation due to the limited autochthonous transmission phase due to the complexity of the epidemiological situation with the resurgence of Covid-19 for more than a month, the Provincial Transportation Company contributes daily to the transportation of health workers and key sectors of the economy under strict compliance with biosecurity protocols.

More than 60 buses are involved in this task, facilitating the movement of personnel working in different organizations and entities of the territory with an important role in the provision of basic services to the population and the development of productive activities.

Significant support is also provided by this sector in the transfer of persons suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus to isolation centers and in the authorization of permits for vehicular circulation to other municipalities and provinces for well-justified reasons.

Likewise, transport inspectors supervise at the different control points of entry and exit of the provincial capital the strict compliance with the movement limitation measures in order to contain the spread of the virus in the territory.



Notwithstanding the restrictive transportation measures to reduce the mobility of people and prevent the further spread of SARS CoV-2, Cubataxi guarantees full transportation coverage for surgical, oncological and hemodialysis patients, as well as for medical discharges from Covid-19.

The decrease in urban vehicle traffic as a consequence of the pandemic has a great impact on the city of Holguin, being one of the most populated cities in Cuba with more than 300 thousand inhabitants.