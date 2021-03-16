Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Nasobuco making, Covid-19, Holguín

Women federates in Holguin contribute to containment of SARS CoV-2 contagion and spread.

Facing Covid-19 from the community is a task that the Federation of Cuban Women -FMC- has assumed in the province of Holguin since the beginning of the pandemic with the voluntary and active participation of its members in various actions that contribute to the fulfillment of the established sanitary protocols and to the decrease of the contagion of the disease.

enfrentamiento a la Covid 19 federadas f invasorIn this sense, one of the main tasks has been to strengthen the mission of the 763 health brigadistas who are currently linked to the Medical and Family Clinics to collaborate in the investigations and assume other responsibilities aimed at protecting health, said Iris Díaz Cabrera, member of the provincial secretariat of the women's organization.

Summoned by the FMC, around two thousand seamstresses of the territory, mostly housewives and with their own resources, have mobilized to make nasuboccos which are donated to isolation centers, maternity homes and social institutions.

In support of the call to maintain physical distancing, she stressed that more than 200 women currently provide courier services (products from the standard family basket and medicines), which benefit vulnerable people such as pregnant women and elderly people living alone; other federated women support the Family Attention System (SAF) with the home delivery of food to many of the almost six thousand elderly people covered by this state program in the 14 municipalities of Holguin.

She informed that more than two thousand leaders of the FMC in the community are in charge of the attention to the families who are under epidemiological surveillance in their homes and of the observance of sanitary measures in public spaces.

This organization, strength of the phenenimo sector, has been present with willingness and response capacity in all stages of control and management of the Covid-19 pandemic since the first positive case was reported in March 2020 in the territory.

In the province of Holguín, more than 407 thousand women belong to the Federation of Cuban Women, which since its foundation in 1960 has actively participated in all the tasks prioritized by the Government in the different historical periods of the country.

Yamila Pupo Otero
  Women federates in Holguin contribute to containment of SARS CoV-2 contagion and spread.

