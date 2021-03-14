Cuban Press Day in times of Covid-19

Today is March 14, Cuban Press Day, a date to pay tribute to José Martí, Cuba's National Hero and creator of the newspaper Patria, precisely on a day like this but in 1892.

Although we are in the conditions imposed by the epidemiological situation of the country due to Covid-19, the date should not and cannot under any circumstances go unnoticed, because it has to be, as usual, a day of commitment and new goals.



I have been aware of the celebrations throughout the country following as I usually do the site www.cubaperiodistas.cu, and I am very pleased with the merits recognized and the awards and recognitions given within the guild to colleagues and personalities throughout the national territory.



I know that many of the activities have had to vary in the way they have been carried out, but the essential thing is that the affection, admiration and respect that the women and men who work in the Mass Media have earned, as standard bearers in the fight against the pandemic at the risk of their own lives, have arrived for the good and for everyone.



I am pleased to learn about the presentation of the "José Martí" National Award: the awards for life's work in national and provincial press organs; the awards for the work of the year "Juan Gualberto Gómez": as well as recognitions given by the UPEC, the ICRT, the Cuban Television and the written press during these days.



I would like to extend my modest greetings and congratulations to the workers of the Cuban Press on this day, and especially to my colleagues from Holguin, where merit has also been recognized and the commitment to continue advancing towards the new goals imposed by our socialism in the homeland of Martí and Fidel has been ratified.



Personally, due to my state of health and my vulnerabilities, I keep my pen in my hand doing what is within my reach in the midst of my remote work for radio and television in Holguin. I want to end by saying that I am a journalist by vocation, a soldier of the Homeland by conviction, and I will be fighting for the Revolution, Until victory always!