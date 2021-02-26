New measures adopted in Holguin to face COVID-19

A set of new measures was approved this Wednesday in the Provincial Defense Council of Holguin, which, together with others defined in each of the foreseen phases, are part of the plans to face COVID-19 in this eastern territory, which is in Phase III but presents an increasing number of positive cases in the last 15 days and seeks to contain the contagions and strengthen prevention.

Among the main measures adopted are to maintain daily updates in the media to raise the perception of risk, create COVID-19 confrontation groups in each of the territories to increase rigor and discipline, decree a modified quarantine for 14 days in certain areas, delimit houses with active cases and carry out controls of outbreaks with rapid response groups in communities and health areas.

Regarding the work in banks, it was proposed to limit the presence of people at bank counters, as well as bank procedures, maintaining deposits, withdrawals for salary payments, among other activities carried out by companies and entities.



The capacities of the meeting places are restricted and remote work or teleworking will be promoted, in case of very specific situations reorganizing the arrangement of tables within the work centers and defining, in each territory, the activities that will maintain their vitality, decrease or limit their services.



As an important decision to avoid crowds of people in stores, the sale of basic necessities such as food and cleaning products was decreed in the commercial networks of Cimex, Caracol and TRD. In state and non-state gastronomy, the service will be provided in the form of home delivery or take-away.

In the stores, the service schedule is readjusted from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., except for the first 10 days of the month, when the normal schedule will be maintained, and in case a variation is needed, it will be previously authorized by the Municipal Administration Councils. The Ideal Markets will work on a continuous schedule until one o'clock in the afternoon, the lodging activity is suspended, and the Bazaars are closed.



The public transportation of passengers by state and private means, including bicycle cabs, carriages and motorcycle cabs, will remain suspended in the municipalities that are under Limited Autonomous Transmission, and travel between municipalities and provinces will continue to be restricted. Cargo transportation is not stopped, but the number of braseros and personnel in cabs is limited.

For the transportation of essential personnel in defining economic tasks, in health and other sectors, agreements will be established to guarantee the transportation of workers.



The CDP insists on the correct use of nasobuco, the increase of active surveys with risk stratification in communities and not allowing the entrance to centers of people with symptoms or signs of respiratory diseases, which is the responsibility of the administrations.

The disinfection of hands and footwear at the entrance of centers and institutions continues to be mandatory, travelers from abroad must present a PCR performed less than 72 hours ago in a certified laboratory and will go to an isolation center, compliance with biosecurity measures of health activities that are maintained, comprehensive surveillance in maternity homes, nursing homes, hospitals, among other places at risk.



Regarding these measures to face COVID-19 Ernesto Santisteban Velásquez, president of the CDP, said: "These actions are mandatory for everyone and these confrontation groups in each territory will be there to visit the centers, the parks and watch over the compliance of these measures, make tours and not to make a survey of the problems but to face them and look for quick solutions to avoid complications".



With information of Ania Fernández Torres (Ahora)