Thursday, 25 February 2021

Real Audio

rice, agriculture

Holguin farmers show productive potentialities

Pin It

Miguel Pouzada Rodríguez is an extensionist farmer from the municipality of Mayarí in Holguín with remarkable results in the delivery of cow's milk and rice production, two items of high priority within the national economy and which contribute to reduce the levels of imports within the country's food demands.

Their experiences, mainly in the first of these areas due to the years dedicated to cattle raising and their contributions in the last five years in the second, were reflected this Tuesday during the provincial meeting between associates of the different productive forms of the agricultural sector where the main concerns of their collectives referred to the implementation of the Ordinance Task within this branch nationally were exposed.

In the space, the producer Pouzada, who is also the president of the Cooperative of Agricultural Production (CPA) Revolución de Octubre, was precise in stating particularly that today his lands reach yields higher than six tons of rice per hectare, between four and five which is the national average, an achievement reached from a greater link and application of science and technique and mainly due to the facilities received through the water supply associated to the East-West Transfer in construction phase from Mayarí territories.

This result, he pointed out, offers to all the Cooperative's producers the possibility of advancing in the implementation of the Ordinance Task, even paying the somewhat excessive prices for now of the inputs and means necessary for the development of the line, although we need, he said, an evaluation of the cost in the acquisition of certain means, taking into account that we have grown in areas in the last rice campaigns.

During the meeting, whose issues and concerns of the producers and managers of the agricultural sector were clarified by Silvio Gutiérrez Pérez, director of Agroindustry of the Ministry of Finance and Prices; and Alexis Rodríguez Pérez, official of the Ministry of Agriculture, were focused mainly from their criteria regarding the high cost of electricity and the differences in the payment of their productions destined to the state market, particularly cow milk, coffee, pork and grains, as well as basic raw materials for the production of animal feed.

Among those cases are the representatives of the cooperatives Abel Calderón, dedicated to various crops, Raúl Garcés livestock cooperative, located in the municipality of Holguín, as well as the agroforestry-based Economic Unit of Sagua de Tánamo, whose directors stated that despite certain resource limitations and high costs of certain raw materials, their collectives believe that the objectives contained in the Ordination Task will be a success within the national economy's programs.

Among other presentations that also show a take-off in the rescue of depressed sectors, which are now included as top priority, is the positive balance offered by rice production in the Guillermón Moncada Agricultural Production Cooperative, in the municipality of Calixto García, which is in a position to link no less than 20 hectares in the current campaign after several years disengaged from that branch, explained its president, Oreste Moreno Fernández.

Mr. Gutiérrez Pérez said that the main objectives of these meetings, which are being held in the different provinces, are to offer all the elements on the changes in the structures of the costs of products and inputs and the concepts that must prevail at the time of establishing the values of the productions and of the different services offered through their productive processes.

The director of the Ministry of Finance and Prices also emphasized that it is necessary to know in detail the legal bases that endorse these matters related to the Ordering Task, where it will also be established, legally, how to proceed in case of decentralized prices of some products During the exchange, summarized by Ernesto Santiesteban Velazquez, president of the Provincial Defense Council, and also chaired by José Luis Casanova, an official of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, governor of the eastern territory, the need to boost economic indicators, increase efficiency in each area, essentially in the production of agricultural food and reduce costs in the different production processes through proper exploitation of the land and the use of resources in all agricultural production areas was emphasized.

With information from ACN

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Holguin farmers show productive potentialities

    Miguel Pouzada Rodríguez is an extensionist farmer from the municipality of Mayarí in Holguín with remarkable results in the delivery of cow's milk and rice production, two items of high priority within the national economy and which contribute to reduce the levels of imports within the country's food demands.

  • Shoe manufacturers in Holguin apply variants in the face of the blockade and Covid-19

    In view of the shortage of raw materials caused by the intensification of the U.S. blockade against our country, the workers of the two footwear factories in the province of Holguin are applying variants which, instead of registering losses, as was the case in recent years, last year generated more than one and a half million pesos over the foreseen plan and they continue along this path.

  • Cuba aims to produce millions of doses of candidate vaccine

    The Cuban biopharmaceutical industry is currently seeking to achieve a productive scale-up of millions of candidate doses of the Soberana 02 vaccine, the most advanced vaccine against Covid-19, according to local press reports.

  • Holguin extreme surveillance measures due to limited autochthonous transmission event.

    Holguín, Covid-19, healthThe sustained increase of positive cases in Holguin province is an alert of the risk we all face. Photo: Carlos RafaelHolguin, health, Covid-19 The Provincial Directorate of Public Health in Holguin is taking extreme measures to contain COVID-19 in the Emilio Barcenas community, in the urban area of the provincial capital, where the only limited autochthonous transmission event open in the territory is located, with 16 cases confirmed so far.Alcides Lazo, head of the surveillance post of that agency, said that the outbreak started with a patient confirmed with the new coronavirus on February 4, with undetermined source of infection, from which the epidemiological situation in that area became more complex.The highest risk area, belonging to the Alex Urquiola health area, occupies three blocks and 180 houses, with an affected population of more than 400 inhabitants, where the outbreak control actions and supply guarantees are being reinforced, with the support of the governmental authorities, said the executive.He specified that as part of the preventive strategy, 148 first-order contacts are maintained in epidemiological surveillance and more than 150 diabetic, hypertensive, oncological and asthmatic patients, as well as pregnant women and infants, among the groups most at risk of the disease.In the community, said the director, the control of compliance with biosecurity measures is carried out, including the use of nasobuco, disinfection of homes and institutions with chlorinated solutions, as well as the restriction of movement at the entrance and exit, and the application of sanctions to violators.Holguín maintains the municipalities of Mayarí, Moa and the provincial capital in limited autochthonous transmission, as well as "Frank País" in the second phase of the recovery stage and Banes and Gibara in the third phase, while those of Calixto García, Urbano Noris, Cueto and Cacocum, remain without registering active outbreaks of the disease.With information from ACNimages/stories/2021/02_february/holguin/Holguin-measures-covid-19_f-carlos-rafael.jpg  

  • Anti-polio vaccination campaign begins this Monday in Cuba

    In order to keep polio eliminated in Cuba, the 60th Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccination Campaign will be carried out from Monday 22 to February 27, and from March 1 to 6 there will be a week of recovery.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.