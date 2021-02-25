Holguin farmers show productive potentialities

Miguel Pouzada Rodríguez is an extensionist farmer from the municipality of Mayarí in Holguín with remarkable results in the delivery of cow's milk and rice production, two items of high priority within the national economy and which contribute to reduce the levels of imports within the country's food demands.

Their experiences, mainly in the first of these areas due to the years dedicated to cattle raising and their contributions in the last five years in the second, were reflected this Tuesday during the provincial meeting between associates of the different productive forms of the agricultural sector where the main concerns of their collectives referred to the implementation of the Ordinance Task within this branch nationally were exposed.

In the space, the producer Pouzada, who is also the president of the Cooperative of Agricultural Production (CPA) Revolución de Octubre, was precise in stating particularly that today his lands reach yields higher than six tons of rice per hectare, between four and five which is the national average, an achievement reached from a greater link and application of science and technique and mainly due to the facilities received through the water supply associated to the East-West Transfer in construction phase from Mayarí territories.

This result, he pointed out, offers to all the Cooperative's producers the possibility of advancing in the implementation of the Ordinance Task, even paying the somewhat excessive prices for now of the inputs and means necessary for the development of the line, although we need, he said, an evaluation of the cost in the acquisition of certain means, taking into account that we have grown in areas in the last rice campaigns.

During the meeting, whose issues and concerns of the producers and managers of the agricultural sector were clarified by Silvio Gutiérrez Pérez, director of Agroindustry of the Ministry of Finance and Prices; and Alexis Rodríguez Pérez, official of the Ministry of Agriculture, were focused mainly from their criteria regarding the high cost of electricity and the differences in the payment of their productions destined to the state market, particularly cow milk, coffee, pork and grains, as well as basic raw materials for the production of animal feed.

Among those cases are the representatives of the cooperatives Abel Calderón, dedicated to various crops, Raúl Garcés livestock cooperative, located in the municipality of Holguín, as well as the agroforestry-based Economic Unit of Sagua de Tánamo, whose directors stated that despite certain resource limitations and high costs of certain raw materials, their collectives believe that the objectives contained in the Ordination Task will be a success within the national economy's programs.

Among other presentations that also show a take-off in the rescue of depressed sectors, which are now included as top priority, is the positive balance offered by rice production in the Guillermón Moncada Agricultural Production Cooperative, in the municipality of Calixto García, which is in a position to link no less than 20 hectares in the current campaign after several years disengaged from that branch, explained its president, Oreste Moreno Fernández.

Mr. Gutiérrez Pérez said that the main objectives of these meetings, which are being held in the different provinces, are to offer all the elements on the changes in the structures of the costs of products and inputs and the concepts that must prevail at the time of establishing the values of the productions and of the different services offered through their productive processes.

The director of the Ministry of Finance and Prices also emphasized that it is necessary to know in detail the legal bases that endorse these matters related to the Ordering Task, where it will also be established, legally, how to proceed in case of decentralized prices of some products During the exchange, summarized by Ernesto Santiesteban Velazquez, president of the Provincial Defense Council, and also chaired by José Luis Casanova, an official of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, governor of the eastern territory, the need to boost economic indicators, increase efficiency in each area, essentially in the production of agricultural food and reduce costs in the different production processes through proper exploitation of the land and the use of resources in all agricultural production areas was emphasized.

