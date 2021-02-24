Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Real Audio

Orthopedic footwear

Shoe manufacturers in Holguin apply variants in the face of the blockade and Covid-19

Pin It

In view of the shortage of raw materials caused by the intensification of the U.S. blockade against our country, the workers of the two footwear factories in the province of Holguin are applying variants which, instead of registering losses, as was the case in recent years, last year generated more than one and a half million pesos over the foreseen plan and they continue along this path.

The 245 workers of the factories Planta Checa, in Holguín, and Combatientes de Cueto, manage to continue producing when they do not receive the materials provided by the agencies for the fulfillment of their state mandate, since they are imported, with the exception of the skins that they obtain from the national market.

Those resources arrive in containers to the Unidad Empresarial de Base (UEB) de Calzado Holguín, through Havana and Santiago de Cuba, to produce work boots for orders from several agencies, informed Onel Ochoa Peña, director of the Holguin unit, subordinated to the light industry business group, created in December 2012.

Since they do not receive such state orders because of the blockade, they use the reserves left in those factories, with readjusted plans, buying some elements, such as soles, from the Cultural Goods Fund (FBC) in Camagüey; leather in Caibarién; glues in Havana, among other alternatives they apply, with good results, because, as the director says, he who looks for finds.

One of the variants, in addition to boots and orthopedic footwear, is to produce a variety of children's shoes, which are very well accepted due to their quality and affordable prices, Onel said.

This is the way they work at the Checa Plant, although with the personnel movement problems caused by Covid-19, while at Mártires de Cueto there is greater production stability at the moment, because in addition to having some reserves of raw materials, the workers do not need transportation to move around.

So, in spite of the intensified blockade and the measures established to confront Covid-19, the shoe workers have found, for the better, the last of their shoe.




 

Arnaldo Vargas Castro
Author: Arnaldo Vargas CastroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Shoe manufacturers in Holguin apply variants in the face of the blockade and Covid-19

    In view of the shortage of raw materials caused by the intensification of the U.S. blockade against our country, the workers of the two footwear factories in the province of Holguin are applying variants which, instead of registering losses, as was the case in recent years, last year generated more than one and a half million pesos over the foreseen plan and they continue along this path.

  • Cuba aims to produce millions of doses of candidate vaccine

    The Cuban biopharmaceutical industry is currently seeking to achieve a productive scale-up of millions of candidate doses of the Soberana 02 vaccine, the most advanced vaccine against Covid-19, according to local press reports.

  • Holguin extreme surveillance measures due to limited autochthonous transmission event.

    Holguín, Covid-19, healthThe sustained increase of positive cases in Holguin province is an alert of the risk we all face. Photo: Carlos RafaelHolguin, health, Covid-19 The Provincial Directorate of Public Health in Holguin is taking extreme measures to contain COVID-19 in the Emilio Barcenas community, in the urban area of the provincial capital, where the only limited autochthonous transmission event open in the territory is located, with 16 cases confirmed so far.Alcides Lazo, head of the surveillance post of that agency, said that the outbreak started with a patient confirmed with the new coronavirus on February 4, with undetermined source of infection, from which the epidemiological situation in that area became more complex.The highest risk area, belonging to the Alex Urquiola health area, occupies three blocks and 180 houses, with an affected population of more than 400 inhabitants, where the outbreak control actions and supply guarantees are being reinforced, with the support of the governmental authorities, said the executive.He specified that as part of the preventive strategy, 148 first-order contacts are maintained in epidemiological surveillance and more than 150 diabetic, hypertensive, oncological and asthmatic patients, as well as pregnant women and infants, among the groups most at risk of the disease.In the community, said the director, the control of compliance with biosecurity measures is carried out, including the use of nasobuco, disinfection of homes and institutions with chlorinated solutions, as well as the restriction of movement at the entrance and exit, and the application of sanctions to violators.Holguín maintains the municipalities of Mayarí, Moa and the provincial capital in limited autochthonous transmission, as well as "Frank País" in the second phase of the recovery stage and Banes and Gibara in the third phase, while those of Calixto García, Urbano Noris, Cueto and Cacocum, remain without registering active outbreaks of the disease.With information from ACNimages/stories/2021/02_february/holguin/Holguin-measures-covid-19_f-carlos-rafael.jpg  

  • Anti-polio vaccination campaign begins this Monday in Cuba

    In order to keep polio eliminated in Cuba, the 60th Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccination Campaign will be carried out from Monday 22 to February 27, and from March 1 to 6 there will be a week of recovery.

  • Homeland or Death

    What kind of life are those who invite me to forget about my people talking about? What blood, what empty pots? What doctrines? Do they really know what life is about?

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.