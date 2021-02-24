Shoe manufacturers in Holguin apply variants in the face of the blockade and Covid-19

In view of the shortage of raw materials caused by the intensification of the U.S. blockade against our country, the workers of the two footwear factories in the province of Holguin are applying variants which, instead of registering losses, as was the case in recent years, last year generated more than one and a half million pesos over the foreseen plan and they continue along this path.

The 245 workers of the factories Planta Checa, in Holguín, and Combatientes de Cueto, manage to continue producing when they do not receive the materials provided by the agencies for the fulfillment of their state mandate, since they are imported, with the exception of the skins that they obtain from the national market.

Those resources arrive in containers to the Unidad Empresarial de Base (UEB) de Calzado Holguín, through Havana and Santiago de Cuba, to produce work boots for orders from several agencies, informed Onel Ochoa Peña, director of the Holguin unit, subordinated to the light industry business group, created in December 2012.

Since they do not receive such state orders because of the blockade, they use the reserves left in those factories, with readjusted plans, buying some elements, such as soles, from the Cultural Goods Fund (FBC) in Camagüey; leather in Caibarién; glues in Havana, among other alternatives they apply, with good results, because, as the director says, he who looks for finds.

One of the variants, in addition to boots and orthopedic footwear, is to produce a variety of children's shoes, which are very well accepted due to their quality and affordable prices, Onel said.

This is the way they work at the Checa Plant, although with the personnel movement problems caused by Covid-19, while at Mártires de Cueto there is greater production stability at the moment, because in addition to having some reserves of raw materials, the workers do not need transportation to move around.

So, in spite of the intensified blockade and the measures established to confront Covid-19, the shoe workers have found, for the better, the last of their shoe.









