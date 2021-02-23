Holguin extreme surveillance measures due to limited autochthonous transmission event.

Holguín, Covid-19, health

The sustained increase of positive cases in Holguin province is an alert of the risk we all face. Photo: Carlos Rafael

Holguin, health, Covid-19





The Provincial Directorate of Public Health in Holguin is taking extreme measures to contain COVID-19 in the Emilio Barcenas community, in the urban area of the provincial capital, where the only limited autochthonous transmission event open in the territory is located, with 16 cases confirmed so far.

Alcides Lazo, head of the surveillance post of that agency, said that the outbreak started with a patient confirmed with the new coronavirus on February 4, with undetermined source of infection, from which the epidemiological situation in that area became more complex.

The highest risk area, belonging to the Alex Urquiola health area, occupies three blocks and 180 houses, with an affected population of more than 400 inhabitants, where the outbreak control actions and supply guarantees are being reinforced, with the support of the governmental authorities, said the executive.

He specified that as part of the preventive strategy, 148 first-order contacts are maintained in epidemiological surveillance and more than 150 diabetic, hypertensive, oncological and asthmatic patients, as well as pregnant women and infants, among the groups most at risk of the disease.

In the community, said the director, the control of compliance with biosecurity measures is carried out, including the use of nasobuco, disinfection of homes and institutions with chlorinated solutions, as well as the restriction of movement at the entrance and exit, and the application of sanctions to violators.

Holguín maintains the municipalities of Mayarí, Moa and the provincial capital in limited autochthonous transmission, as well as "Frank País" in the second phase of the recovery stage and Banes and Gibara in the third phase, while those of Calixto García, Urbano Noris, Cueto and Cacocum, remain without registering active outbreaks of the disease.

With information from ACN

images/stories/2021/02_february/holguin/Holguin-measures-covid-19_f-carlos-rafael.jpg