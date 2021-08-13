Fidel's 95th birthday

This August 13 marks the 95th anniversary of the birth of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, which took place on that date in 1926 in Biran, a geographical point belonging to the municipality of Cueto, in the present-day province of Holguin.



That birth in Biran brought to the world the third son of the marriage of Lina and Angel, but then nobody could imagine that with the passage of time, that child would become a young lawyer who fought to change the destiny of his beloved homeland.

Dedicated to that goal, Fidel led the assault on the Moncada Barracks on July 26, 1953; the expedition of the Granma yacht, and the guerrilla war that brought the definitive independence and sovereignty to Cuba, with the triumph of the Rebel Army on January 1, 1959.

Fidel made modesty a distinctive feature of his life and personality, which inserted him, by sheer merit, among the most relevant personalities on a world scale; respected and admired by his followers and, I would say, even by his enemies.

Fidel is Fidel, and although by the inexorable law of life he is no longer physically among us, his imperishable example means that from the monolith where his immortal remains rest in the patrimonial cemetery of Santa Ifigenia, in Santiago de Cuba, he continues to radiate energy to continue advancing until victory always.

In Biran, his homeland, he will be paid homage this August 13, and also in the rest of the country, as an expression of eternal gratitude of his people, whom we remember as an unparalleled example of anti-imperialist fighter, defender of peace, friendship and solidarity among peoples.

As we reach this August 13, the 95th anniversary of his birth, we pay homage to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, which means honoring those who deserve honor.