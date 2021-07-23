"It's always the 26th" is a phrase used by the Cuban people, an affirmation that is reborn now as we approach the Caribbean celebration, next July 26, of the National Rebellion Day.

The date becomes a stimulus to multiply the efforts of a people in Revolution, immersed in a constant task, promoted by its Communist Party, its Government and its people in monolithic unity, to face the Covid-19 pandemic and the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, intensified by the government of the United States of America.



The assaults to the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes in Bayamo, carried out by the members of the Centennial Generation on July 26, 1953, led by the young lawyer Fidel Castro Ruz, gave that date a very special meaning for the people of Cuba, who baptized that date as the Day of National Rebellion.



That attempt to take the sky by assault in order not to let José Martí die in the year of his centenary was the initial step to overthrow the bloody Batista tyranny, installed in power by means of a coup d'état on March 10, 1952.



Then came, in chronological order, the historic plea of self-defense "History Will Absolve Me", which became the Moncada program; the fruitful imprisonment; the preparations in Mexico for the expedition of the Granma yacht; the guerrilla war in the Sierra Maestra and its expansion through the invasion from East to West; and the victory of January 1959.



The road elapsed since then has been defining for the irreversible course taken by the Cuban people. Each July 26th transmits a message of permanent summons to continue advancing "Hasta la Victoria Siempre" (Until Victory Always)! That is why, for our Martiano, Fidelista and socialist people, in Cuba, "It is always the 26th".