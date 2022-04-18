Resources for hemodialysis guaranteed in Holguín despite blockade limitations

In recent years, renal diseases have been behaving like an epidemic which, due to its behavior, is affecting more and more people. Its high incidence, especially of diagnoses of Chronic Renal Disease (CKD) implies that hemodialysis is essential for these patients to continue with life.



In spite of the objective limitations implied by the economic blockade against Cuba, the health system in the province of Holguín makes multiple efforts to guarantee the necessary resources to carry out hemodialysis in a continuous way.



According to Dr. Arturo Arjona Torres, head of the hemodialysis service at the "Vladimir Ilich Lenin" General University Hospital, the specialty of Nephrology is very expensive, especially dialysis treatment, which requires a series of resources mostly from abroad. It is in this aspect where the direct and negative influence of the blockade on this specialty can be seen, since dialyzers and sometimes arteriovenous fistula puncture cannulas have to be refused.

The also second degree specialist in Nephrology commented that there are occasions in which the arteriovenous fistula for these patients, which is the most important vascular access for dialysis, has been affected by not having the vascular suture at a certain moment. In spite of the above, the health system and the country are making great efforts to guarantee that the resources arrive and that the medical treatment can be carried out.



Regarding the alternatives that are being sought in the sector so as not to stop dialysis treatments, Arjona Torres points out that arteriovenous fistulas have been provided to those who have needed them, including both transient catheters and tunneled routes, which guarantee transient vascular access, very costly for the country, are also prioritized.



Hemodialysis requires a series of extraordinary resources, but despite the limitations, solutions are being sought so that it is affected as little as possible. "We have not yet reached the point where a patient is going to die for lack of a resource, we are looking for alternatives, we are locating both material and human resources. In times of shortage in the province, they are coordinated and brought from other territories of the country," the nephrologist argued.



The value of Holguin and Cuban medicine has a lot to do with health professionals who grow in the face of difficulties so that hemodialysis treatment continues to be a reason for life for patients who require it.