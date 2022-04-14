BioCubaFarma bets on expanding its productive capacities

Cuba's Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Business Group (BioCubaFarma) is committed to increasing its productive capacities through a broad investment program, which this year includes the creation of new facilities and the recapitalization of others.



Santiago Dueñas Carrera, director of Investment and Maintenance of the institution, pointed out that the program is in line with the projection of the organization until 2030, and as part of the strategy they currently have more than 200 projects underway.



He explained that in 2022 they will start up six new production lines along with the recapitalization of some units, with the purpose of increasing the regulatory standard of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, the efficiency of processes and technological transformation