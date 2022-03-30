Cuba urges to take extreme measures against Covid-19 due to increase of cases



President Miguel Diaz-Canel and scientists of the archipelago urged on Tuesday to take extreme hygienic-sanitary measures in view of the increase of Covid-19 cases.



According to the national newspaper Granma, Cuban specialists predicted a progressive increase in the number of confirmed and hospitalized patients due to the pandemic.

The analysis was made during Díaz-Canel's regular meeting with experts involved in science and technological innovation activities as part of the fight against Covid-19.

From the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine, Doctor of Medical Sciences Daniel González pointed out that, on the other hand, there is a decrease in the number of serious cases and deaths, which should not be related only to the Omicron strain.

In the specialist's opinion, this behavior is due to the immunity levels of the population thanks to the national vaccines and their application scheme, which has allowed a high percentage of protection against the virus.

For his part, Dr. Vicente Vérez Bencomo, general director of the Finlay Institute and leader of the Soberana vaccines, underscored the wisdom of immunizing all children two years of age and older.

At another time, Raul Ginovart, dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science of the University of Havana, warned that the provinces of Sancti Spiritus and Ciego de Avila (center) will remain the epicenter of the epidemic.



During the meeting with scientists, there was also an update on necropsy studies on deaths caused by or with Covid-19.

Dr. Teresa Montero confirmed the validity of the research on multiple organ damage and the importance of immediate treatment upon diagnosis.

According to the expert, the autopsies allowed affirming that the lung with permeability edema is the most affected and lethal organ, but other organs such as the kidney, liver, heart and blood vessels, blood, brain and ileum are also damaged.

The autopsy findings also showed clear distinctions between the different strains that have prevailed in Cuba: the initial D614G, Beta, Delta and Omicron.

The Temporary Working Group of the Government for the prevention and control of the pandemic also met on this day.

In videoconference format, the country's top management exchanged with political and governmental authorities of the 15 provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

(With information from Prensa Latina)