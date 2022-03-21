Actions in Holguín to control the advance of chronic non-transmissible diseases

Active surveillance and research of chronic non-transmissible diseases is the key to curb their increasingly accelerated advance, since at the end of 2021, nine of the 10 leading causes of death were related to this type of diseases.



According to Dr. Juan Carlos Báster Moro, an official of the Department of chronic non-transmissible diseases at the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology: "These ailments show in Holguín province a behavior similar to that of the country, with heart diseases being the first cause of deaths in the territory, even ahead of malignant tumors".



This behavior means a call of attention for the health institutions and their professionals at all levels to continue working in the attention to the main risk factors that affect chronic diseases, as well as to the dispensation for them and to the specific follow-up



According to the specialist, in addition to those mentioned above, other chronic non-transmissible diseases observed in the province's mortality table include cerebrovascular diseases, circulatory system diseases, chronic dysfunctions of the digestive tract, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease and self-inflicted injuries, popularly known as suicides.



Likewise, it is insisted that for a better management of chronic diseases there must be a fusion of actions in three large groups: clinical actions, epidemiological actions, as well as intersectoriality; since the union of these three components is vital to treat these diseases.



The actions are based on the national strategies outlined by the Ministry of Public Health to be applied in the province to modify and obtain indicators that provide quality of life to the population of Holguin, said Báster Moro.