Anti-COVID-19 Vaccination Advances in Holguín

Ten months after the mass anti-COVID-19 vaccination began, the health system in the province of Holguin is making progress in this purpose, as part of the strategies to contain the disease and protect vulnerable sectors, where more than 92 percent of the population has the complete vaccination schedule.



Since the beginning of this process in 2020, more than three million doses have been administered, prioritizing health personnel, the elderly, nephrology patients, among other population groups exposed to the new coronavirus or with comorbidities such as arterial hypertension and diabetes mellitus.

Clara Fernandez, in charge of the sphere at the provincial level, told ACN that the exclusion criteria designed for decompensated chronic diseases, oncology patients and those undergoing high-dose steroid treatments are maintained.

She also said that the digitalization of the doses administered, one of the fundamental tools to speed up the control of travelers and reduce waiting times, together with the follow-up provided in primary health care, is continuing.



In a tour of the ACN through several clinical sites of the provincial capital, it was possible to confirm the massive attendance and the organization of the process, where community actors and mass organizations are also involved in about 200 authorized points.

Juan Rodríguez, a resident of Reparto Hilda Torres and a teacher by profession, stressed that the vaccination must be accompanied by compliance with hygienic measures, especially in pregnant women, children and adults, who are vulnerable and there is still a lot of irresponsibility on the part of some people.

In turn, Daniel Hernández, doctor of the 27th clinic of the Pueblo Nuevo popular council, indicated that discipline is fundamental to avoid contagion with SarsCOV-2, highly transmissible through saliva and contaminated surfaces, together with the measures adopted by public health.



Doctor María Eugenia Escobar, Master in infectious diseases, ratified that while vaccination is advancing, it is necessary to maximize protection measures in homes, work and study centers, especially in the capital city, where the virus is concentrated.

Holguin remains in recent days as one of the provinces with the highest circulation of COVID-19 in Cuba, especially in municipalities such as Banes, Antilla, Rafael Freyre and the capital city.