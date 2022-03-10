First Scientific Conference on Nephrology update started in Holguin



As part of the activities for World Kidney Day 2022, the First Scientific Conference on Nephrology Update began on March 9. The event will be held at the Provincial Council of Scientific Societies and at the Hotel Pernik and will last until March 12.



During the first working sessions there was an opening conference on clinical epidemiological attention to non-communicable diseases; symposiums for residents and nurses and a course on point-of-care ultrasound related to lung, kidney, vena cava and Doppler, given by different specialists who daily attend to patients in the health services.



The meeting, which will also be held virtually, has an international character and will include lectures by specialists from Spain, Mexico, Uruguay, Aruba, Argentina, Canada and Guatemala.



This space brings together medical students, nurses and physicians in order to present new trends, treatments and professional modes of action in accordance with the specialty. This event seeks to improve the quality of life and empower patients to make decisions related to their disease.



Although few people dwell on the importance of keeping the kidneys healthy, reality shows that every year more and more people in Cuba, and in general in the world, suffer from kidney diseases. That is why the central motto of the conclave is "More education for less kidney disease", in order for patients and their families to learn more about kidney disease.