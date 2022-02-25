Sanitary actions continue in Holguin to contain transmission of the SARS CoV-2 virus

In the province of Holguin, the significant reduction of Covid-19 positive cases, of serious and critical patients and of deaths due to this cause, show at this time a favorable situation in the control of the pandemic in the midst of the recovery of normality in all areas of society.



The latest statistics from the Ministry of Public Health with low numbers of infections: 46 confirmed at the close of this February 23rd -while in January on the same date 445- corroborate that the effects of this epidemiological crisis are diminishing, which has strengthened the capacities for research and pharmaceutical innovation and permanent management and evaluation of health risks in emergency situations, as well as better planning and coordination of medical infrastructure and hospital logistics during a difficult financial and economic context marked by the scarcity of resources.

The high percentage of the population vaccinated -almost 92%-; the existence of sanitary facilities with adequate conditions; the training, qualification, effort and dedication of health professionals and the constant updating of protocols for efficient action, care and treatment have contributed to the territory's progress in containing and reducing the transmission of the SARS CoV-2 virus, without forgetting that the perception of risk, compliance with hygienic-sanitary measures and physical distancing largely determine the results of the confrontation with the disease.



However, although there is a downward trend in confirmed cases and deaths due to Covid-19, Holguín reinforces health surveillance from the Primary Health Care system -as a fundamental pillar-, prevention and health promotion actions and assistance to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pediatric patients, pregnant and puerperal women and people suffering from chronic pathologies, and reiterates the importance of social behavior and human conduct to prevent outbreaks.

The complexity of the pandemic has led to the establishment of new mechanisms of articulation, coordination and multisectoral integration that have ensured an effective response of the health services; currently the incidence curve of the disease is decreasing. From January 1 to 23 of last year, 5 251 cases were diagnosed and in the current month, during the same period, 2 948 cases were diagnosed.