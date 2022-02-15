U.S. newspaper highlights training of doctors in Cuba

A U.S. newspaper on Monday highlighted the training program at the Latin American School of Medical Sciences (Elam) in Cuba, especially for students residing in less favored communities in this North American country.



The Herald Sun newspaper of North Carolina published a report under the title "To become the doctor she wants to be, Raleigh native will study medicine in Cuba", in which it delved into the subject through the story of young African-American Joyce Malanda.



The first resident of that state to go to study medicine in the Caribbean island, Malanda wants to be a doctor who cares for the people of southeast Raleigh (the capital) where she grew up, particularly those who have not received the preventive medicine they need to stay healthy, according to the newspaper.

She won't be the only American there, "despite long-standing strained relations between the United States and Cuba, accentuated by the 60-year trade (economic and financial) embargo (blockade)," the article notes.



More than 200 Americans graduated from the school, and about 42 are enrolled now, Ajamu Dillahunt, who serves on the board of the Interfaith Foundation for Community Organizing-IFCO/Pastors for Peace, told the newspaper.



"You're able to get unique experiences," Dillahunt said of the young people who are able to be trained at the center "through a social justice lens, a social consciousness lens."



He recalled that ELAM was founded in 1999 thanks to an idea of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and that the only commitment of the graduates is to return to their countries of origin to practice medicine in the poor and disadvantaged communities that need it most.



Malanda, who at the age of nine watched her father die without receiving the comprehensive care he needed, says her heart is set on returning to southeast Raleigh.

"There is so much I want to give back to my community," she confessed, telling the newspaper that she loves her people and loves to serve her community, even though she believes that "real activism, and real change, starts within your own community.



She also believes that women, especially black, low-income women, who are disadvantaged in every way, "have worse maternal and child health outcomes," and that is where she wants to focus.

For his part, Dillahunt knows that the attitudes of Americans in general are at odds with the hard-line government policies that seek to isolate Cuba.



A graduate of N.C. Central University in Durham, Dillahunt, like Malanda, calls the Cuban leader "Commander in Chief and speaks of him with admiration," the report notes.



He lamented that, in his country, particularly blacks, could not study medicine because of the high cost, so he praised the role of Cuba, which "has long been a friend of the people of the United States and especially of African-Americans".



This academic program "is a continuity of that relationship and a commitment to humanity," he concluded.



(With information from Prensa Latina