Almost 88 % of the Cuban population has completed the COVID-19 vaccination program



With more than 34 million doses of the Cuban immunogens Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, nine million 831,581 Cubans (87.9% of the population) completed the COVID-19 vaccination scheme, according to the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

To date, 10 million 571,945 people have received at least one dose—including those vaccinated with a single dose of the vaccine Soberana Plus—whereas more than nine million were administered the second or third dose.

Likewise, It adds that as part of the application of booster doses, almost 5.5 million have already received booster doses, either as part of either the Clinical Study or the vaccination program for selected individuals and at-risk groups.

As regards the mass vaccination process, it was reported that 23,568,804 doses have been administered in the context of the health interventions and the clinical trials.

As of today, and since March 2020, Cuba has registered 1,047,860 positive cases of COVID-19 and 8,415 deaths, whereas 1,028,263 patients (98.1% of those infected) have recovered.

MINSAP reports that the lethality rate for the pandemic in the country is 0.80%, compared to 1.5% in the world and 1.84% in the Americas.