Clinical trial with Cuban vaccines shows high titers of neutralization against omicron

A clinical trial of viral neutralization at the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK) showed that the anti-COVID-19 Abdala and Soberana vaccines act effectively against the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the disease.

Director of Research at the Finlay Vaccine Institute, Dagmar García Rivera, said today on Twitter that five months after receiving the last dose of Soberana, the 20 adult subjects who participated in the study showed high neutralization titers against omicron.



"@IPKCuba, 20 adult subjects vaccinated with #Soberana, 5 months after having received the last dose, all showed high neutralization titers against Omicron, in viral neutralization assay. Important result!!!!, García Rivera wrote.



The IPK studies included sera from those vaccinated with Soberana 02 and Abdala, and showed seroconversion of Omicron antibodies in 90 percent or more of those immunized, the Cuban Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Business Group (Biocubafarma) said Tuesday.



In the case of subjects who had the booster dose with Soberana 01 and Abdala, 100 percent showed seroconversion of antibodies to the new variant, considered of concern by the World Health Organization.

A message from the Finlay Vaccine Institute on the same social network points out that these results were qualified as very good, and speak positively of the vaccination and booster scheme in Cuba.



The Ministry of Public Health of the island determined to accelerate the booster vaccination against the omicron variant, and the evidence that an additional dose increases the levels of protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection.



As of January 23, four million 837,518 people had received booster doses, out of the nine million 801,366 who have already completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

