Real Audio

Cuban Embassy in Haiti confirms doctor's release after days of kidnapping

Pin It

 Cuban doctor, Daymara Helen Perez, was released on Sunday after 10 days in the hands of kidnappers, confirmed the Havana embassy in Port-au-Prince, capital of Haiti.


The legation of the archipelago said that the doctor is in good health and has already been in contact with her relatives in Cuba.


Perez was kidnapped on January 13 while traveling in a bus in Martissant, an area under the control of armed gangs since last June, when clashes between gangs interrupted traffic to the South of the country, and forced about 20,000 people to flee their homes.


The doctor was on her way to the Notre Dame de Petit Goave hospital, some 58 kilometers southwest of the capital, when she was intercepted by armed individuals. The medical director of the institution, Fred Jasmin, confirmed that the kidnappers asked for ransom.


Haiti is currently experiencing a wave of violence with more than a thousand kidnappings registered during 2021, according to data from the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights, as well as hundreds of deaths as a result of clashes between armed groups.
In December two other Cubans were kidnapped in the center of the city, while on their way to the Immigration Directorate, and the embassy kept an eye on their case until their release on January 3.
Also in October, 17 missionaries from the United States and Canada were held for two months by the 400 Mawozo gang, which operates in Croix de Boquets, a suburb northwest of Port-au-Prince.
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry recently said that insecurity and "domestic terrorism" are among the country's main burdens.
(With information from PL)

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Cuba: Clinical trials of Mambisa vaccine candidate are advancing

    The first clinical trials are underway for the application of Mambisa, Cuba's first nasal vaccine candidate, to patients convalescing from Covid-19 and as a booster.

  • Cuban Embassy in Haiti confirms doctor's release after days of kidnapping

     Cuban doctor, Daymara Helen Perez, was released on Sunday after 10 days in the hands of kidnappers, confirmed the Havana embassy in Port-au-Prince, capital of Haiti.

  • Covid-19: New battle in Holguin as positive cases increase

    The scourge of Covid-19 keeps the world on edge. When it seemed that a stable control of the pandemic was achieved, SARS CoV-2 returned to the charge, and of course Holguin is no exception to this epidemiological regression. Once again the contagions and the transmissibility of the virus in the whole territory have shot up, and although at present, compared to the same stage of the previous year, the local sanitary panorama is less harmful due to the massive access to vaccines and the willingness of the people to receive them, the danger for the protection of life and the sequels for health continue to be present.

  • Award of the City in the XXXIX edition of the Holguinera Week of the Culture

    Once again the Cuban City of Parks awarded its artists, in a gala held in the Provincial Museum La Periquera that was directed by the outstanding radio and television producer Isabel García Granados.

  • Innovation opens the way of science in Cuba

    The Center of Immunology and Biological Products, from the Carlos J. Finlay University of Medical Sciences, in Camagüey province achieved this breakthrough some 545 kilometers east of this capital.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.