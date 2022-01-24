Cuban Embassy in Haiti confirms doctor's release after days of kidnapping

Cuban doctor, Daymara Helen Perez, was released on Sunday after 10 days in the hands of kidnappers, confirmed the Havana embassy in Port-au-Prince, capital of Haiti.



The legation of the archipelago said that the doctor is in good health and has already been in contact with her relatives in Cuba.



Perez was kidnapped on January 13 while traveling in a bus in Martissant, an area under the control of armed gangs since last June, when clashes between gangs interrupted traffic to the South of the country, and forced about 20,000 people to flee their homes.



The doctor was on her way to the Notre Dame de Petit Goave hospital, some 58 kilometers southwest of the capital, when she was intercepted by armed individuals. The medical director of the institution, Fred Jasmin, confirmed that the kidnappers asked for ransom.



Haiti is currently experiencing a wave of violence with more than a thousand kidnappings registered during 2021, according to data from the Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights, as well as hundreds of deaths as a result of clashes between armed groups.

In December two other Cubans were kidnapped in the center of the city, while on their way to the Immigration Directorate, and the embassy kept an eye on their case until their release on January 3.

Also in October, 17 missionaries from the United States and Canada were held for two months by the 400 Mawozo gang, which operates in Croix de Boquets, a suburb northwest of Port-au-Prince.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry recently said that insecurity and "domestic terrorism" are among the country's main burdens.

(With information from PL)