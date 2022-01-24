Real Audio

The first clinical trials are underway for the application of Mambisa, Cuba's first nasal vaccine candidate, to patients convalescing from Covid-19 and as a booster.

Cuba: Clinical trials of Mambisa vaccine candidate are advancing

The first clinical trials are underway for the application of Mambisa, Cuba's first nasal vaccine candidate, to patients convalescing from Covid-19 and as a booster.


The drug was created by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and demonstrates safety and immunogenicity in its phase I/II adaptive, randomized, parallel group development in 120 adult volunteers, as tweeted by the Center itself.


Three nasal administration drugs were compared during the first stage, two of them in the form of spray, and another in the form of drops, according to the scientific research center.


Mambisa proved safe, while the adverse events that were described were mostly mild, with no serious side effects, the CIGB assured, based on the data disclosed in the public registry of clinical trials.


The vaccine candidate induced an anti-RBD response more than four times the initial level in all groups.
It also increased the inhibitory capacity against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus to more than 20 percent, at the systemic level and in the nasal mucosa.


Cuba achieved and has been applying since 2021 the Abdala vaccine, also developed by the CIGB, and the first vaccine to be created and produced in Latin America, with a proven efficacy of 92.28 percent, at the level of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

