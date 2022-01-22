Covid-19: New battle in Holguin as positive cases increase

The scourge of Covid-19 keeps the world on edge. When it seemed that a stable control of the pandemic was achieved, SARS CoV-2 returned to the charge, and of course Holguin is no exception to this epidemiological regression. Once again the contagions and the transmissibility of the virus in the whole territory have shot up, and although at present, compared to the same stage of the previous year, the local sanitary panorama is less harmful due to the massive access to vaccines and the willingness of the people to receive them, the danger for the protection of life and the sequels for health continue to be present.

The challenges do not end, that is why health authorities in the province reiterate the importance for the patient to go to the respiratory consultations of the different levels of medical attention at the first symptom or to be identified early from the screening to avoid the loss of valuable time in the accurate diagnosis and the opportune treatment that constitute brakes to the complications of the disease.

They insist that although Holguín is moving towards community immunity because more than 91 percent of its population -more than one million inhabitants- has been fully vaccinated, and even about 66 percent have received a booster dose, the risks of contagion persist due to the dispersion of the virus throughout the territory and the rapid transmissibility of the Omicron variant -not to mention the circulation of the dominant and virulent Delta-, as confirmed by the total number of positive cases in the last 15 days: more than three thousand 700, a number almost seven times higher than that reported in the month of December 2021, when the Covid-19 incidence curve fell.

Unfortunately today, as in most of the week, the province again recorded the highest number of confirmed cases in the country (437), revealing the complexity of its health scenario.

Now the number of hospitalized, severe and critical cases and deaths is lower compared to previous waves, but the almost complete return to normality has inevitably led to a decrease in the perception of risk and overconfidence, therefore those results that indicate so far some stability may worsen with unfortunate consequences, and are reasons then why Health experts continue to recommend the guidelines of social distancing at least until Covid-19 has become an endemic disease.

In order to prevent outbreaks, it is essential - irrespective of the medical and economic insurance that is dwindling due to the prolongation and wear and tear of the health crisis, which has put the health system and the government to the test after almost two years of difficult and constant struggle - responsible citizen behavior in terms of compliance with hygienic and protective measures, and a greater social conscience in the face of the enormous effort, and also fatigue, of the health personnel and thousands of other Holguineros who, representing different sectors of the economy and services, have faced the epidemiological situation in all its stages without taking a step backwards.

It is time to prevent that the agglomerations or social indisciplines are the main causes of the setback in the control of the pandemic after so much sacrifice with a high human cost.