Innovation opens the way of science in Cuba

The Center of Immunology and Biological Products, from the Carlos J. Finlay University of Medical Sciences, in Camagüey province achieved this breakthrough some 545 kilometers east of this capital.


Director of this institution, Elizabeth Nicolau, clarified that this is not something new because, since the country does not have serological methods or rapid tests, they are not imported or manufactured.


“Therefore, we decided to create our own formulation, with a minimum amount and variety of reagents without affecting its function and guaranteeing its easy and economical preparation,” Nicolau explained.


“The product underwent stability tests, which make possible to determine the conditions in which raw materials or half-finished products must be processed and stored, as well as to establish the storage time, for clinical use, and the expiration date,” she pointed out.


The test proved its effectiveness in the verification of the colonization levels of helicobacter pylori in the stomach. Its presence can go from a simple state to prolongation in time, and evolve into cancer of that organ of the digestive system, she commented.


She said that the aim was to provide a working tool to gastroenterologists in order for them to make an accurate diagnosis and prescribe an adequate treatment at the right moment and for the time needed to eradicate the bacteria from the stomach, so that it can recover its normal mucosa.

 

  Innovation opens the way of science in Cuba

The most read

