In Holguin, COVID-19 control measures extended in health centers

A group of measures to contain COVID-19 are applied by health centers in the province of Holguin, as part of the programs of protection to vulnerable sectors and guarantees of medical capacities in the midst of the increase of positive cases.

Among the regulations implemented to counteract the expansion of the pandemic is the regionalization of assistance in the municipalities, where there are the necessary human and material resources, as is the case of the hospitals of Mayarí and Moa, enabled in the eastern zone and which will receive patients from the five municipalities of that part of the Holguín territory.



In the provincial capital, the admission rooms at the Lucía Íñiguez Surgical Clinic and the Octavio de la Concepción y de la Pedraja Pediatric Hospital are guaranteed, with strict compliance with the established biosecurity norms and the timely classification of each case, according to a summary from the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology.



Within the stage of new normality, the restrictions on companions and visits of hospitalized patients are also maintained, as well as the prohibition of entry to maternity homes, nursing homes, psychiatric hospitals and care centers for citizens with wandering behavior, the document indicates.



As a result of the increase in the number of positive cases, which exceeded 1,000 this month, the epidemiological clinical follow-up of national and international travelers, persons with symptoms suggestive of the new coronavirus, infants, pregnant women, postpartum women, the elderly and other at-risk populations is being facilitated.

Holguin also reinforces the surveillance in the consultations of Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI), the active sanitary research in the community and the isolation in the houses with active foci, at the same time that the reinforcement vaccination advances, in which more than 200 thousand doses of Abdala have been applied.

In the last 15 days, the municipalities of Báguanos, Gibara and Rafael Freyre, exceeded the provincial incidence rate, set at more than 76 patients per 100 thousand inhabitants, so self-responsibility is a key factor to prevent the spread of the pandemic.