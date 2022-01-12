CABEI approves financing for Cuba's anti-Covid-19 vaccines

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) approved to Cuba the first financing for 46.7 million euros to produce 200 million doses of its own vaccines against Covid-19, it was announced on Tuesday.



With this budget, the Caribbean archipelago, an extraterritorial member of CABEI, will also be able to strengthen its capacity to develop other drugs, medical and diagnostic equipment for the benefit of the population, according to a note published on the financial institution's web page.



CABEI Executive President, Dante Mossi, emphasized that this particular operation will contribute to confronting the health crisis through the development of vaccines to reduce the risk of people becoming infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and will contribute to the country's economic reactivation.



The publication pointed out that the credit contemplates the strengthening of the infrastructure of the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry, by increasing the production of injectable antibiotics, parenteral solutions (serums), generic drugs and biosimilars.

It also includes the acquisition of supplies and medical protection material to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



He recalled that one of the specific objectives of the Project to Strengthen the Biopharmaceutical Industry to combat the disease in Cuba and in the region is to achieve higher levels of economic productivity through the development of innovative products of great importance in the context of the pandemic.



It includes the modernization of technology, as well as diversification for the benefit of the National Health System and other Latin American countries.



The project will be executed by the United Nations Development Program, which will execute the project's procurement in accordance with its procurement policies and regulations.

With information from PL