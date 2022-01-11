Massive anti-Covid-19 booster vaccination campaign begins in Holguín

The province of Holguin has already secured the vaccines for the development of the massive anti-Covid-19 booster vaccination campaign, which starts progressively in all the municipalities of the northeastern city.



According to Dr. Rubén Sierra del Valle, an official of the Provincial Directorate of Public Health in charge of the task, the distribution of the drug began this Saturday in the municipalities of Cacocum, Calixto García and Urbano Noris, to continue the distribution to the rest of the territories this Monday and Tuesday.



In this regard, he said that each municipality has a period of 24 hours to start the vaccination, after receiving the necessary assurances, so it is expected that by next Thursday, one hundred percent of the province will already be carrying out this process.



The official said that the basic health teams in each area, with the collaboration of community groups and health brigadistas, are responsible for informing in a timely manner the date on which each person should be vaccinated.



Likewise, he pointed out the importance that all the population should go to the points with great responsibility, avoiding crowds and without neglecting the sanitary measures.



Sierra del Valle informed that for this activity, 537 Vaccination Points will operate in the province, as well as a management post in each of the health areas with a doctor, nurse, statistician and computer specialist; a similar team will work in the 14 municipalities.

He also explained that the vaccination of convalescent persons of Covid-19 is assured, who will receive this booster dose when the established period of three months after the completion of their primary vaccination schedule is fulfilled.