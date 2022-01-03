Holguin: Health protocol reinforced to prevent COVID-19

The health system in the province of Holguin, reinforces the sanitary protocols at the border in view of the increase of air operations, as part of the control measures of the COVID-19 in the stage of new normality.



Yanelis Calviño, head of the epidemiological surveillance department at the Provincial Public Health Directorate, told ACN that, based on the decisions of the technical team, surveillance is established every seven days, in order to prevent community transmission.

He stressed the relevance of maintaining physical distancing and the use of nasobuco, essential measures for the containment of the virus, which maintains a wide dispersion despite the reduction of confirmed cases in recent months.



At the Frank País International Airport, located in the provincial capital, new information technologies are also being applied, which contribute to greater effectiveness in processing the health records of foreign visitors.



The territory also reinforces the protection of vulnerable sectors and strict compliance with health protocols in social institutions, including maternity homes, grandparents' homes, psychiatric hospitals and centers for the care of persons with ambulatory behavior.

Holguin has 84 active outbreaks of the new coronavirus under surveillance in the community and an incidence rate of 14 patients per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 15 days, in which more than 50 autochthonous cases have been positive.



