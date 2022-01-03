Improving the quality of life of pregnant women is a priority in Holguin.

Professionals at the Lucía Íñiguez Landín Clinical Surgical Hospital in Holguín province are developing a scientific study to contribute to the follow-up of pregnant women and improve their quality of life during pregnancy, as part of the prioritized public health programs.

Luis Alberto Sánchez, a specialist at the institution, stressed to ACN that the program provides follow-up to patients diagnosed with diabetes mellitus during pregnancy, which contributes to the control of this condition, classified among those at high risk for causing miscarriage or retarded growth of the fetus.

The disease affects one out of every 10 pregnant women, according to statistics, said Sánchez, which is why the research contributes to optimizing management protocols, taking into account personal and family pathological antecedents, clinical evolution, among other parameters.

He emphasized that the study also aims to reduce risk factors such as diet and sedentary habits, through health prevention tools and the immediate admission of patients in the institutions authorized for this purpose for timely follow-up by a multidisciplinary team.

The research also includes women with lupus, an inflammatory disease that can cause fetal death, miscarriage and prematurity and whose main symptoms include rashes and joint pain, in order to reduce the risks and improve the quality of life, the specialist said.

These results stand out among the researches highlighted this 2021 at the Holguin Clinic, located in the provincial capital and with more than 20 years of experience in the treatment of patients from eastern Cuba in rheumatology, endocrinology, neurology and transplantation, among other specialties.

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by high blood glucose (or blood sugar) levels and causes serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) website.

According to statistics from the international organization, the disease is associated with blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes and amputation of lower limbs and is the sixth leading cause of death worldwide.

With information from ACN