Booster vaccination against COVID-19 in Cuba

At the headquarters of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), a meeting was held between authorities and managers of the sector in Havana to specify what concerns the beginning of the booster vaccination against COVID-19 in the province.

Ileana Morales Suárez, national director of Science and Technological Research of the Minsap, pointed out that the process will begin with health workers and the BioCubaFarma business group in the capital and will be extended in several stages.

First of all, she pointed out, the Soberana Plus vaccination will start on Monday, November 8, in Havana's Manuel Fajardo, Joaquín Albarrán, Salvador Allende and Miguel Enríquez hospitals.

She added that in the course of this week, other workers in the field from the rest of the country will also be incorporated to the vaccination.

Likewise, he pointed out that the next approval of a study with the Soberana 01 vaccine candidate is expected, after which it will be used in other institutions in Havana and in the province of Cienfuegos.

According to Dr. Dagmar García Rivera, research director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), the study aims to deepen in what happens after the booster, to verify the capacity of Soberana 01 for this function and to compare its results in relation to the Plus.

The researcher highlighted the evidence of a favorable duration of the response in those vaccinated with both immunogens, the positive results when evaluating the booster effect in both cases, as well as the Soberana 01 booster for those immunized with the Pfizer vaccine.

Morales Suarez explained that by the end of this month, it is expected to start reinforcing the general population with Abdala, starting with the first four capital municipalities to join the immunization campaign: Guanabacoa, San Miguel del Padron, Habana del Este and Regla; and then the following three: Boyeros, Cotorro and Arroyo Naranjo.

At the same time, she said, vaccination will be available in the territories identified as high-risk, in a staggered manner.

She said that they estimate to give the booster to approximately 90,000 health workers in Havana and to carry it out quickly in a few days with organization and without neglecting the protocols.

Dr. Miladys Limonta Fernández, coordinator of anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidate development projects at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, highlighted the suitability of Abdala to stimulate the immune response as a booster dose.

She pointed out that the vaccine has demonstrated this ability in convalescent individuals, subjects previously vaccinated with other formulations, such as Sputnik and Sinopharm, and in those who have been immunized five months earlier with the full Soberana 02 plus Plus schedule, as well as with Abdala itself.

In addition, the use of Abdala for booster doses is effective in those over and under 60 years of age, she concluded.

There is evidence that protection against resistant variants of the virus is greater as the antibody titer increases, and booster doses guarantee the selection of memory clones and a longer duration of the immune response.

With information from ACN