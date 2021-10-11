Flu vaccination campaign for children begins in Cuba

The flu vaccination campaign in the pediatric population aged six to 11 months and 29 days of life begins this Monday in Cuba, with the aim of preventing serious complications associated with seasonal influenza in the southern hemisphere.

The group will be given two doses of the vaccine with a four-week interval between them, in a campaign designed to last until next December.

It also includes pregnant women, regardless of the trimester of their pregnancy, and asthmatics and diabetics between 19 and 24 years of age, according to a note from the Ministry of Health.

Subsequently, the adult population aged 85 and over and people institutionalized in nursing homes, grandparents' homes and psycho-pedagogical centers will also be vaccinated.

In addition, poultry and livestock workers exposed to the risk of influenza will also be vaccinated, according to the text.

Among those prioritized are patients with chronic renal failure, those over six years of age with infantile cerebral palsy and cystic fibrosis, as well as chronic psychiatric inpatients and care workers with severe acute respiratory infections.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory disease caused by influenza viruses that infects the nose, throat and lungs; it can cause mild to severe episodes and can sometimes be fatal.

In an annual campaign, Cuba has also been immunizing against polio since 1962, thus becoming the first country in Latin America to be declared free of this infectious-contagious disease that affects the central nervous system.

The national immunization program includes vaccination against 13 diseases, eight of the products are developed and produced in this Caribbean island.

With information from Prensa Latina news agency