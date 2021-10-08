Habanos S.A. commits more than half a million dollars to fight pandemic in Cuba

With the purpose to support the fight against HIV/AIDS-19, The Habanos S.A. corporation donated more than half a million dollars to the Cuban Health System.

A ceremony for the delivery of the donation took place on Wednesday at the corporation's offices in the Miramar Business Center, in this capital, with the participation of Ana Teresita Gonzalez, first deputy minister of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment (Mincex), as well as other executives of that Ministry, the MEDICuba company, the Chamber of Commerce and the presidency of Habanos S.A.

Inocente Núñez Blanco, co-president of the Habanos company, thanked the international network of exclusive distributors of the entity for being the main promoters of the initiative, in order to contribute to face the current epidemiological situation in the country due to the pandemic.

He also pointed out that this is not the first collaboration of this kind, as on several occasions they have made contributions from the Habano Festivals, where the total proceeds from the humidor auctions go entirely to Public Health.

Carlos Luis Jorge Méndez, investment director of the Mincex, thanked on behalf of the Ministry for this gesture of solidarity and love for Cuba and acknowledged the company's important role in the nation's economy.

Habanos S.A., created in 1994 to undertake the commercialization of the various brands of Havana cigars and tobacco in the world, is present in more than 160 countries in the five continents and is the world leader in the trade of Premium cigars.

It also has 155 La Casa del Habano stores, an international network of franchised points of sale located in 118 cities in 59 countries, each with a wide assortment of products.

Habanos has a Protected Designation of Origin, which identifies those cigars made in Cuba with 100 percent raw material from specific areas and under the quality standards established by the Cuban industry and the Regulatory Council.

With information from ACN