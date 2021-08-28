Holguin reports high transmissibility of the SARS virus CoV-2

The behavior of Covid-19 so far in August in the province of Holguin continues with a worrying increase in the number of positives and deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic - in March 2020 - a total of 28,900 infected persons have been reported, mostly autochthonous cases.

The high dispersion of the virus throughout the entire geography of Holguin and the tendency to increase the number of diagnosed cases is maintained; at the close of yesterday, of the 4,354 PCR samples studied, 560 were positive (555 confirmed contacts, four without a precise source of infection and one imported from the U.S.).

The increase in the number of infections in children under 18 years of age (especially in infants), pregnant women and postpartum women is a matter of concern. Unfortunately, 6 patients died in the municipalities of Holguin (4), Moa (1) and Sagua de Tanamo (1); the lethality rate of the territory is among the highest in the country at this time.

Covid-19 figures in this eastern Cuban region -the third most populated in the country with more than one million inhabitants- reveal a complex epidemiological scenario with high transmissibility of SARS CoV-2. The accumulated August reports 12,574 cases. The municipalities of Holguin (provincial capital) and Moa continue to be the ones with the highest number of positive cases.

Based on the provisions of the updated protocol for the diagnosis and clinical management of confirmed and suspected patients and contacts of those who have tested positive for the disease, Holguín is concentrating its efforts on streamlining the quality chain of sampling and final PCR results and on rapid and appropriate medical treatment - at all levels of care - to avoid severe forms, complications and death from Covid-19 due to the risks of the Delta strain, which shortens the time of symptomatology development.