Cuban vaccines proven effective against new SARS-CoV-2 strains

Preliminary indicators related to the impact, in Cuba, of vaccination against SARS-COV-2 are encouraging, according to Cuban experts and scientists who do not stop their fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Ileana Morales Suarez, director of Science, Innovation and Technology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), announced that next week will be marked by the vaccination of one million more people.

According to her, the doses for this health jump will be distributed in the country in the next few hours. "In that million, she said, we will incorporate 22 new municipalities that will start between Friday and Saturday".



In recent days, she said, Cuba has had several achievements, among them, that this Monday the number of vaccine doses that have been administered exceeds 12 million. "That is, I would say, a feat of the Cuban biotechnology industry: they have made an extraordinary effort, and also all the partners involved in vaccination," said the expert, who praised the consistency with which Cuba marches in its health intervention, with a rapid step that does not stop in the completion of the cycles.

The director of Science, Innovation and Technology of the Minsap, informed that groups have been formed to permanently follow up the impact of the vaccination.

Among other figures, the doctor said that the accumulated lethality in Cuba is 0.78 percent; however, in the group of immunized people, and who have been confirmed as positive to COVID-19 (25,608), 119 have died, which indicates a lethality of 0.46 percent.

She pointed out that, in the group of those not immunized and confirmed positive for the disease (492,060), 3,904 died, for a 0.78 percent lethality rate.

According to the doctor, of the total number of people immunized (2,655,387) up to August 14 in Cuba, 119 had died, which represents 0.004 percent of the total.

Doctor in Sciences María Guadalupe Guzmán Tirado also explained on Tuesday that the results of the study on Neutralization of serums vaccinated with Abdala and Soberana 02, against the COVID-19 variants of concern and interest, including Delta, are promising.In convalescents vaccinated with Mambisa and Soberana Plus, neutralizing antibody values to all variants were observed, she added.

