Minsap reports 8,736 new cases of Covid-19 and 65 deaths

At the close of this Thursday, July 29, 89,867 patients had been admitted, 42,924 were suspected, 3,782 were under surveillance and 43,161 were confirmed active.

For Covid-19, 51,142 samples were studied, resulting in 8,736 positive samples. The country accumulates 6,465,603 samples taken and 375,721 were positive.
Of the total number of cases (8,736): 8,642 were contacts of confirmed cases; 61 with source of infection abroad; 33 with no source of infection specified.
Of the 8,736 diagnosed cases, 4,528 were female and 4,208 were male.
Of the 8,736 positive cases, 4.9% (433) were asymptomatic, making a total of 105,709 cases, representing 30.9% of those confirmed to date.
The 8,736 diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years of age: 1,694; 20 to 39 years of age: 2,565; 40 to 59 years of age: 2,824; and over 60: 1,653 cases.
